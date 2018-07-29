Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ferroglobe (GSM) Stock Price

News articles about Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ferroglobe earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7431176684775 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSM. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

GSM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 350,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,884. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.12 million. research analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

