Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DTF Tax Free Income (DTF) Share Price

News coverage about DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DTF Tax Free Income earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income traded up $0.02, reaching $13.32, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693. DTF Tax Free Income has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

There is no company description available for Duff & Phelps Tax-free Income.

