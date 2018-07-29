Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MicroStrategy (MSTR) Share Price

Media coverage about MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MicroStrategy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6240352066942 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded down $8.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 126,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.69. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $122.16 and a 52 week high of $170.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.06 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.17, for a total value of $118,053.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,053. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $914,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,400 shares of company stock worth $1,877,188 in the last ninety days. 23.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.