Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Share Price

Media headlines about Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harvest Capital Credit earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1353007594813 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 7.70%. sell-side analysts forecast that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 18th. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Harvest Capital Credit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,119.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 46,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,039.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 159,799 shares of company stock worth $1,645,092. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

