Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (ACSF) Stock Price

News headlines about Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM earned a media sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 47.0738962221072 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 16,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM (NASDAQ:ACSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter. Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 35.76%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Amern Cap Sr Fl/COM Company Profile

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a business development company specializing in first lien and second lien floating rate loans. It also invests in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations.

