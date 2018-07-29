Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Malaysia Fund (MAY) Share Price

News articles about Malaysia Fund (NYSE:MAY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malaysia Fund earned a news sentiment score of -0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.1637166933341 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Malaysia Fund traded up $0.03, hitting $0.26, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 39,000 shares of the stock were exchanged.

The Malaysia Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Malaysian companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as automobiles, commercial banks, construction and engineering, construction materials, diversified financial services, electric utilities, food products, healthcare equipment and supplies, hotels, restaurants and leisure, industrial conglomerates, marine, multi-utilities, and multiline retail.

