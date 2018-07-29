Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nomura (NMR) Stock Price

Media headlines about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nomura earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5396419778364 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Nomura opened at $4.74 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nomura has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

