Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BCE (BCE) Share Price

Media coverage about BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BCE earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.2283988530534 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BCE opened at $42.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BCE has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.5893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

