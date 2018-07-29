Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock (TSI) Stock Price

News stories about TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock (NYSE:TSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5094082132605 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock traded down $0.02, hitting $5.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 28,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,443. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. common stock alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.0698 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

There is no company description available for TCW Strategic Income.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.