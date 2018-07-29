Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Price

Headlines about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5014440280245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

PRU opened at $98.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $92.05 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

