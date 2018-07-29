Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ITUS (ITUS) Stock Price

News articles about ITUS (NASDAQ:ITUS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ITUS earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ITUS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,094. ITUS has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ITUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ITUS Corporation develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer.

