Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HomeTown Bankshares (HMTA) Share Price

Media headlines about HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HomeTown Bankshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ HMTA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeTown Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Get HomeTown Bankshares alerts:

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter. HomeTown Bankshares had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTown Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTown Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.