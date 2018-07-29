Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ring Energy (REI) Stock Price

News headlines about Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ring Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 48.8538244697549 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ring Energy traded down $0.57, reaching $12.52, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 404,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,575. Ring Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $17.35.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NASDAQ:REI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.57 million.

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.