Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Share Price

Media stories about Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evoke Pharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6360013790955 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

EVOK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 20,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,656. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.42. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

EVOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evoke Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

