Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Price

News headlines about Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yamana Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.2774296583828 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.05 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. GARP Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

