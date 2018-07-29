Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tower Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4924264769388 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have commented on TSEM. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.91. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

