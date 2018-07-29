Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Share Price

News articles about Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Microelectronics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.9305576691358 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $118.88 on Friday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 22nd. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $352,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.