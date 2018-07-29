Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price

Media stories about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3251660200031 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment's scoring:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $248.25. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.46, for a total value of $480,395.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,895,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.38, for a total value of $1,136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,548,192.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,407,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.



Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

