Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Parker-Hannifin (PH) Stock Price

Headlines about Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Parker-Hannifin earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.8418232652634 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Parker-Hannifin opened at $164.42 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.47 and a 12-month high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.06.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $376,179.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $71,001.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

