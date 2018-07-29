Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Square (SQ) Stock Price

Headlines about Square (NYSE:SQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9427321018268 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Square from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nomura reduced their target price on Square from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -698.50 and a beta of 4.32. Square has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.07 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $712,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,246,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $22,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,133.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,250,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,822,456. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.