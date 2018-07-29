Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (HOVNP) Stock Price

Media headlines about HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9253087217057 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ HOVNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253. HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

Get HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF alerts:

HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.