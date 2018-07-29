Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Central Federal (CFBK) Stock Price

News articles about Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Federal earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.6853785900783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Federal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.20. Central Federal has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank that provides various financial services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

