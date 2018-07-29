Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $53.35. 23,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 698,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.51.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.38 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $71,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 364,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,098,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guy Sella sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $3,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,199,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,514,440. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,648,000 after purchasing an additional 127,206 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,434,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,488,000 after purchasing an additional 751,314 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 58.1% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,730,000 after purchasing an additional 738,703 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 79.8% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 935,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 28,197.8% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 770,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,826 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

