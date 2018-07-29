Societe Generale Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €85.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Baader Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.53 ($108.85).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €82.36 ($96.89) on Thursday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.88) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($113.32).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.