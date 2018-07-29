SmartCentres REIT (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$195.38 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.