SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst opened at $22.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 46.32%. equities research analysts anticipate that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.4 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

