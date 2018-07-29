SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Reaches $79.36 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene and Braziliex. SmartCash has a total market cap of $79.36 million and $1.05 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,210.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.61 or 0.05674990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $822.83 or 0.10028800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.01026040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.01682690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00205392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.76 or 0.02666250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00411073 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.