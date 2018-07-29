SLM (SLM) PT Set at $16.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $16.00 target price on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SLM from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. SLM has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. SLM had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 8,911 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $1,346,775. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,088,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 117,653 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

