Sleep Number (SNBR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNBR. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Sleep Number opened at $27.14 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 74.14%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $27,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

