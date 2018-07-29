Sleep Number Corp Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 74.14% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sleep Number opened at $27.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $27,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

