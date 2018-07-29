Slate Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

TSE SRT.UN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,089. Slate Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.55 and a 1-year high of C$15.35.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile

Slate Retail REIT (the REIT) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties.

