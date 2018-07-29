SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) to post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. SL Green Realty posted earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “$100.62” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.23.

In other SL Green Realty news, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,503,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,335,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,112,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 873,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 646,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 132,066 shares in the last quarter.

SL Green Realty opened at $100.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.813 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

