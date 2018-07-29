Skechers USA (SKX) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a $27.32 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $28.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 71.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skechers USA by 617.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 250,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

