Skechers USA (SKX) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus lowered shares of Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a $27.32 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.70.
Shares of Skechers USA opened at $28.02 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37.
In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 71.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skechers USA by 617.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 250,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,206,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
