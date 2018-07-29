Sinovac Biotech (SVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sinovac Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of Sinovac Biotech stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. 29,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,575. Sinovac Biotech has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sinovac Biotech stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Sinovac Biotech worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Sinovac Biotech Company Profile

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company's product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV710), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, H5N1 pandemic influenza, H1N1 influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases.

