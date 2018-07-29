Siltronic (WAF) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.60 ($183.06).

Siltronic opened at €147.70 ($173.76) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

