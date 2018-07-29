Siltronic (WAF) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €155.60 ($183.06).

Siltronic opened at €147.70 ($173.76) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

