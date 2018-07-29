Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.75. Silgan posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silgan from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $301,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,295 shares of company stock worth $780,450. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Silgan has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

