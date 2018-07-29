Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Receives $54.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 50.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after purchasing an additional 976,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 742.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 807,282 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 834,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,127,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 728,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,080,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Signet Jewelers traded up $0.50, reaching $60.92, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

