Sientra (SIEN) vs. CONSORT Med PLC/S (CSRMY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) and CONSORT Med PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CSRMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sientra and CONSORT Med PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 0 7 0 3.00 CONSORT Med PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than CONSORT Med PLC/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Sientra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sientra and CONSORT Med PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $36.54 million 15.66 -$64.02 million ($2.82) -7.20 CONSORT Med PLC/S $380.46 million 1.86 $29.23 million $0.83 17.34

CONSORT Med PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONSORT Med PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CONSORT Med PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sientra does not pay a dividend. CONSORT Med PLC/S pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Sientra has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONSORT Med PLC/S has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and CONSORT Med PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -164.72% -181.25% -65.09% CONSORT Med PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CONSORT Med PLC/S beats Sientra on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About CONSORT Med PLC/S

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products. It also develops, formulates, and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose drugs. Consort Medical plc was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

