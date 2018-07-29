Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Shutterfly worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the first quarter valued at $330,000.

SFLY opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.98. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $100.34.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Shutterfly had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFLY. BidaskClub cut Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shutterfly to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Arnold sold 52,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,663,324.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,479.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $444,793.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,194 shares of company stock worth $14,993,352. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

