Short Interest in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Declines By 14.8%

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,460,968 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the June 29th total of 19,311,436 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,559,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UNIT opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. Uniti Group has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $26.50.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.08 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.16%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 95.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,856,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2017, Uniti owns 4.9 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

