Short Interest in Sogou Inc (SOGO) Grows By 52.0%

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,976,661 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the June 29th total of 6,565,163 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,235,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $29,425,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sogou opened at $10.33 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62. Sogou has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.42 million. analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sogou from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

