Short Interest in BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Grows By 37.6%

BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,850,291 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the June 29th total of 15,875,271 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,677,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF S.A. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BRF S.A. common stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BRF S.A. common stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of BRF S.A. common stock opened at $6.19 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BRF S.A. common stock has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.70.

BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). BRF S.A. common stock had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. equities research analysts predict that BRF S.A. common stock will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter worth $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 126.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of BRF S.A. common stock by 90.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF S.A. common stock in the first quarter worth $360,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF S.A. common stock

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

