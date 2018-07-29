Short Interest in Amedisys Inc (AMED) Declines By 68.1%

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 987,261 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the June 29th total of 3,097,473 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $786,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468,201 shares of company stock valued at $182,628,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMED shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.