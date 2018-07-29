Shopin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (SHOP)

Shopin (CURRENCY:SHOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Shopin token can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shopin has traded flat against the dollar. Shopin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shopin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00412055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00170355 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Shopin Token Profile

Shopin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shopin is tokensale.shopin.com . The official message board for Shopin is medium.com/shopin-the-universal-shopper-profile . Shopin’s official Twitter account is @shopinapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shopin is /r/shopin

Buying and Selling Shopin

Shopin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.