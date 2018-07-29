Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shinhan Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.9594353970942 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $39.42 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

