Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $485.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $458.30.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams opened at $443.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $326.68 and a one year high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,311,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5,127.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 821,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after purchasing an additional 806,241 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.