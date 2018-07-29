Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $400,000 in At Home Group Inc (HOME) Stock

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $863,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get At Home Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, CAO Becky Kay Haislip sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $275,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Jane Broussard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,928,831 shares of company stock valued at $336,748,861 in the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of At Home Group opened at $35.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. At Home Group Inc has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.03%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.