Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $472,000 Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MasTec by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec opened at $47.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

