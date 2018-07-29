Sharpe Platform Token Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (SHP)

Sharpe Platform Token (CURRENCY:SHP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Sharpe Platform Token has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $14,567.00 worth of Sharpe Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharpe Platform Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Sharpe Platform Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00407667 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00169512 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About Sharpe Platform Token

Sharpe Platform Token’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,180,144 tokens. Sharpe Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/sharpecapital . Sharpe Platform Token’s official website is sharpe.capital . Sharpe Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @sharpecapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sharpe Platform Token Token Trading

Sharpe Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharpe Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharpe Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharpe Platform Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

