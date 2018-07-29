ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.58.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.95. 3,286,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -175.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.17. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $16,448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,086,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $5,690,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,791 shares in the company, valued at $45,659,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,187 shares of company stock worth $72,937,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,525,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 401.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 980,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,796,000 after purchasing an additional 274,242 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,176,000 after purchasing an additional 543,392 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

